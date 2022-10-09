Market remains steady; volume satisfactory

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Khairpur were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Shah Dad Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,800 per maund. Fiber was available at Rs 305 per Kg.

