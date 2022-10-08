AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Beaconhouse partners with PCB for Pathway Scholarship Programme

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: Beaconhouse Group has entered a three-year partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the PCB Pathway Scholarship Programme. Through this alliance, Beaconhouse will provide 100 academic scholarships annually, to aspiring professional cricketers aged 11, 14 and 16 years.

The initiative is aimed towards the education and development of the future stars of Pakistan cricket who will be provided access to free education at Beaconhouse campuses across the country, enabling them to become well rounded professionals.

The partnership further promotes Beaconhouse’s belief in providing the youth with diverse avenues to help them reach their full potential and promotes the holistic development of youngsters that will consequently enable them to become educated and skilled players on the national as well as international level.

Speaking at the event, Kasim Kasuri, Chief Executive Beaconhouse said, “We are delighted to work with the PCB in this important initiative. Beaconhouse strongly promotes sports at all its schools and believes in encouraging young people to explore their unique interests. Through this partnership, we hope to offer talented young cricketers the opportunity to pursue their passion and talent for cricket while also becoming accomplished individuals, equipped to take on the unique challenge of becoming future ambassadors of Pakistan.”

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “The PCB Pathway Programme has the potential to change the fortunes of Pakistan cricket. The partnership with Beaconhouse is a major milestone in our quest of providing a holistic platform to our players for their cricketing and educational needs and requirements. We hope to make them well-rounded ambassadors of Pakistan who can represent the country at international platforms with dignity and pride. It is an investment that will positively shape the lives of players.”

Beaconhouse places equal importance on academic excellence as well as extracurricular and physical activities. Through this initiative, the organisation is committed to shaping the future of young cricketers in Pakistan by providing them with educational opportunities of an international standard.

