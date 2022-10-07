Modest trading on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

400 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Sadiqabadf were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Salehpat were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 to RS 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at RS 167,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were (Seed) sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,800 per maund, 3200 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 305 per kg.

