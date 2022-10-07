AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Modest trading on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

400 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Sadiqabadf were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Salehpat were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 to RS 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at RS 167,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were (Seed) sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,800 per maund, 3200 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 305 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman Cotton rate rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Modest trading on cotton market

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories