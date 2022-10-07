AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
Survey in flood-hit districts to be completed by 18th: SMBR

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Zahid Akhtar Zaman said on Thursday that survey in the flood-affected districts will be completed by October 18.

He said the survey has been carried out to estimate the damage caused to crops due to recent floods in Tehsil Kot Chhata of Dera Ghazi Khan. The flood victims will be compensated in cash.

According to him, personnel from Pakistan Army, PDMA, Urban Unit, Revenue and other organizations have been included in the survey teams.

He said computerize of remaining land records would be completed soon. The data regarding the damage to crops and animals are being compiled, that would be addressed accordingly. Regarding the creation of new districts in Punjab, he said that the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

PDMA flood SMBR Floods in Pakistan Zahid Akhtar Zaman

