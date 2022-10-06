AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 04:32pm
Daniel Craig poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film 'No Time To Die' at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Daniel Craig poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film 'No Time To Die' at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?

According to sibling Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the search for a new actor has not even begun following Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave superspy in 2021 film 'No Time to Die.'

Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

"We won't actually be really looking for an actor for some time," Broccoli said in an interview ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Oct. 5, 1962, world premiere of 'Dr. No,' the first Bond film.

"What we have to do is start a whole new reinvention, which is what's exciting about being at this place now," added Broccoli.

Wax figures of six of the actors who have portrayed James Bond -- Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan (L-R) -- are seen in the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Wax figures of six of the actors who have portrayed James Bond -- Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan (L-R) -- are seen in the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters

But as fans continue to speculate about who will be cast in one of Hollywood's most sought-after roles, what characteristics are the producers looking for the in next actor to play Bond?

"We want, first of all, a good actor, an actor who is just not necessarily an action actor, but someone who can play what we hope will be the demanding roles that we write in the scripts," Wilson said.

"That's certainly, I think, number one, but it's so hard to ... I mean, if you look at the actors who portrayed Bond, it's very hard to pin down any common characteristic," he added.

Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, finally, Craig.

Licence to bill: Bond's Aston Martin sells for nearly £3mn

Broccoli said choosing the right actor was paramount to the franchise's success.

"Thank goodness they cast Sean Connery originally because I think if it had not been him, who knows whether we'd still be here 60 years afterwards. And each one of the actors has transformed the series in a new direction, kept them fresh and relevant for the time."

Aston Martin James Bond 007

Comments

1000 characters

Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

OPEC decision to cut output could hurt Pakistan's economy

HUBCO to invest additional $1mn in Thar Energy Limited

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Unfair to 'beg' nations who cause emissions for flood relief aid: PM Shehbaz

Contempt of court case: Imran Khan gets interim bail

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Losses caused by flood havoc: Dar briefs ADB on estimates

Pause politics and focus on flood relief, Bilawal tells lawmakers

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

PTI MNAs resignation: IHC says political disputes must be resolved in parliament

Read more stories