Oct 06, 2022
Govt cannot compel private universities to cut fees: Minister

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: Education is our foremost priority and the role of the private sector universities is of great importance for the improvement in education sector.

All chartered universities will be permitted for admission after fulfilling all the legal requirements. Private universities are autonomous in their financial affairs and the government cannot compel them to reduce their fees.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun expressed these views while addressing a press conference with regard to new chartered universities in the Lahore Board.

He said that the government appreciates the endeavors of all institutions who are working for the promotion of education adding that all the chartered universities being established across Punjab will soon be notified after fulfilling all the legal requirements.

Raja Yasir Humayun apprised that we had not only set up 21 new universities in the short span of 4 years but also fully encouraged universities being established in the private sector.

He stated that on the private members day all the private universities acquiring charter have been mandated to start the enrolment of children after implementing all the formulated rules and regulations being set out by the Higher Education Department and the Higher Education Commission.

Higher Education Department Punjab will fully assist these universities in this regard and that the cases of these universities will be sent to the HEC within 10 days after fulfilling all the legal requirements and after getting their approval, these universities will be given permission for enrolment in Punjab.

Raja Yasir Humayun stated that the HEC Punjab has also the legal right that it can check any university and can immediately recommend action on the violation of the set rules and regulations.

In reply to a question regarding higher fees of private universities, he stated that the private universities are autonomous in their financial affairs and can set fee of their own will. The government only takes steps to make the fees of government universities accessible to the general public.

Raja Yasir Humayun while replying to a question relating to the appointment of the Vice Chancellor Punjab University said that a search committee has been constituted by the government which will soon send its recommendations to the government and in the light of which the new Vice Chancellor of Punjab University will be appointed.

