AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.83%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
EFERT 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
EPCL 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.69%)
FCCL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.61%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.28%)
GTECH 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.2%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
MLCF 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.91%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
TELE 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.65%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
TREET 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
TRG 140.80 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (4.61%)
UNITY 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
WAVES 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 19.8 (0.48%)
BR30 16,111 Increased By 281.3 (1.78%)
KSE100 41,486 Increased By 135.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 84.8 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with US

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 01:33pm
Follow us

VIENNA/LONDON: OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more.

The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on target cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week.

One OPEC source said on Tuesday the cuts could amount to up to 2 million barrels per day. The United States is pushing OPEC not to proceed with the cuts arguing that fundamentals don’t support them, a source familiar with the matter said.

Sources said it remained unclear if cuts could include additional voluntary reductions by members such as Saudi Arabia or if cuts could include existing under-production by the group. OPEC+ fell about 3.6 million bpd short of its output target in August.

Washington reaction

“Higher oil prices, if driven by sizeable production cuts, would likely irritate the Biden Administration ahead of US mid-term elections,” Citi analysts said in a note.

“There could be further political reactions from the US, including additional releases of strategic stocks along with some wildcards including further fostering of a NOPEC bill,” Citi said, referring to a US anti-trust bill against OPEC.

OPEC+ supply cuts loom over already tight oil market

JP Morgan also said it expected Washington to put in place countermeasures by releasing more oil stocks.

Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC+ - which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia - have said they seek to prevent volatility rather than to target a particular oil price.

Benchmark Brent crude traded flat at below $92 per barrel on Wednesday after rising on Tuesday.

The West has accused Russia of weaponising energy, creating a crisis in Europe that could trigger gas and power rationing this winter.

Moscow accuses the West of weaponising the dollar and financial systems such as

SWIFT in retaliation for Russia sending troops into Ukraine in February. The West accuses Moscow of invading Ukraine while Russia calls it a special military operation.

Part of the reason Washington wants lower oil prices is to deprive Moscow of oil revenue while Saudi Arabia has not condemned Moscow’s actions.

Relations have been strained between the kingdom and the administration of Biden, who travelled to Riyadh this year but failed to secure any firm cooperation commitments on energy.

OPEC

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with US

Global community told: Pakistan is out of money to spend on flood recovery

Maryam Nawaz departs for London

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Oil prices inch lower ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories