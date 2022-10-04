Chela Ram Kewlani elected REAP chairman

KARACHI: Chela Ram Kewlani has been elected Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) for the year 2022-23.

All the candidates of REAP have been elected unopposed in the annual elections of Managing Committee Members of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) for the tenure of 2022-2024.

Chela Ram Kewlani from Karachi has been elected chairman, while Haseeb Ali Khan from Sheikhupura elected Senior Vice Chairman REAP, Habib ur Rehman from Swat Vice Chairman and Muhammad Noman from Karachi has been elected Treasurer REAP for the year 2022-23.

In addition, Muzammil Rauf, Mian Ahmed Akbar, Muhammad Rafiq, Ch Samee Ullah Naeem, Taufiq Ahmed Khan, Usama Tariq, Usama Shafique, Yasmin Ismail and Rizwana Sameen has been elected as member managing committee of the REAP 2022-24.

