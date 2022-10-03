AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin prefers ‘balance’ after Putin ally suggests using nuclear bomb in Ukraine

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 10:24pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured a “balanced approach” to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Vladimir Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a “low-yield nuclear weapon” in Ukraine.

Asked about the comments by Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Chechnya region, who also criticised Russia’s military leadership over battlefield setbacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had the right to voice his opinion, but that Russia’s military approach should not be driven by emotions.

“This is a very emotional moment. The heads of regions have the right to express their point of view,” Peskov said in a call with reporters on Monday.

“But even in difficult moments, emotions should be kept out of any kind of assessment. So we prefer to stick to balanced, objective assessments.”

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response

Peskov said the basis for any use of nuclear weapons was set down in Russia’s nuclear doctrine.

Those guidelines allow for the use of nuclear weapons if they - or another weapon of mass destruction - are used against Russia, or if the Russian state faces an existential threat from conventional weapons.

“There can be no other considerations when it comes to this,” said Peskov.

The Kremlin has made clear that those nuclear protections extend to the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow is in the process of formally annexing.

Last month, Putin warned the West he was “not bluffing” when he said Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to protect its territory. On Friday he said the United States had created a “precedent” by dropping nuclear bombs on Japan at the end of World War Two.

Russia’s lower house approves annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Kadyrov was installed as Chechen president by Putin in 2007 to exert control over an autonomous region that had fought bloody wars with Moscow throughout the 1990s and early 2000s for independence.

Kadyrov has provided Chechen forces to support Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, and his criticism of the military leadership after Russia withdrew from its stronghold of Lyman was some of the most trenchant since the start of the seven-month-old conflict.

Dmitry Peskov President Vladimir Putin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war nuclear bomb

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin prefers ‘balance’ after Putin ally suggests using nuclear bomb in Ukraine

IHC dismisses contempt notice against Imran Khan

Pakistan’s growth model facilitates only the top 1% elite: Miftah Ismail

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid 'second wave of death and destruction'

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

PM refuses to launch monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid, says application requires details

LHC dimisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Pakistan voices serious concern over deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

Oil jumps more than $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Read more stories