AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 08:31pm
Follow us

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a back injury, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday.

Bumrah, who played two T20 home matches against Australia last month, was ruled out against the ongoing home series against South Africa after the injury flared up. The 28-year-old had also missed the Asia Cup due to the injury.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.”

The BCCI said they will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the tournament soon. India begin their campaign on Oct. 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

Bumrah’s absence is another huge blow to India who also lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee injury that required surgery last month.

Mohammed Siraj came in as a replacement for Bumrah in the South Africa series while seamers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar were named as standby players when India announced its squad last month.

India, who won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, failed to advance to the knockout stages of last year’s tournament.

BCCI Jasprit Bumrah T20 World Cup Twenty20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury

IHC dismisses contempt notice against Imran Khan

Pakistan’s growth model facilitates only the top 1% elite: Miftah Ismail

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid 'second wave of death and destruction'

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

PM refuses to launch monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid, says application requires details

LHC dimisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Honda Atlas Cars announces week-long plant shutdown

Pakistan voices serious concern over deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

Oil jumps more than $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Read more stories