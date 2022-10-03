AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022
Markets

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $9.43-1/4

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 01:00pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may retest a resistance at $9.43-1/4, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $9.57-1/2 per bushel.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C from $8.54-1/4. This wave has briefly pierced above its 86.4% projection level of $9.43-1/4.

Chances are it may peak around $9.57-1/2. Alternately, the wave C could be labelled as a wave (5), which may also end around $9.57-1/2, as pointed by a rising trendline.

A deep correction could be near, which is expected to be as strong as the one from the Sept. 22 high of $9.22-1/2. A break below $9.18 may trigger a drop into $8.93-1/2 to $9.05-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, wheat faces a strong resistance at $9.49.

Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes

Strengthening this resistance is another one at $9.54, the July 11 high.

It could be extremely difficult for the contract to overcome this barrier and rise towards $10.12-1/2. Most likely, a temporary top would form over the next one or two days around this level.

Wheat

