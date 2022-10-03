AGL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
EPCL 55.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
MLCF 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
TRG 132.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.03%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,115 Increased By 15.8 (0.39%)
BR30 15,694 Increased By 161.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,213 Increased By 84.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,389 Increased By 52 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee extends drop on custodial outflows, speculative dollar buying

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 10:41am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee opened lower versus the US currency on Monday and fell further as foreign banks snapped up the dollar, likely for their custodial clients, traders said.

The rupee was trading at 81.80 per US dollar by 0954 GMT, down from 81.34 in the previous session.

The local unit had opened at 81.62. Foreign banks were primarily responsible for the rupee’s drop since the open as they were likely mopping up dollars for their overseas custodial clients, traders said.

Overseas investors have turned net sellers of Indian equities recently—having withdrawn about $2.5 billion over the last seven trading sessions–likely fuelled by mounting concerns over the economic outlook in the US and other developed nations.

The further rise in Treasury yields and the volatility in U.K. assets have also weighed on demand for risk assets.

This suggests that now the rupee will not have the support of equity inflows like it did in August and the first half of September.

Indian rupee rises as traders await RBI policy decision

The rupee is not too far away from the record low of 81.95 reached last week. Asian currencies declined on the day, and the dollar index was a tad higher at 112.28.

Indian shares slipped to begin the week, but as has been the case more often than not, the decline was smaller relative to most other Asian gauges and US equities.

The rupee and Indian equities were pressured by the rise in oil prices, with Brent crude December contracts advancing 2.6% to $87.36, recovering from the near 10% drop last month.

To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, are considering an output cut of 0.5 million to 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

US ISM manufacturing data is due later in the day, while the important monthly jobs report is due Friday.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee extends drop on custodial outflows, speculative dollar buying

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories