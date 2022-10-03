First woman station director at Radio Peshawar felicitated

PESHAWAR: Prominent businessman and president Abassin Column Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, has congratulated Syeda Iffat Jabbar on assuming charge as Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

“This is a great honour that Syeda Iffat Jabbar is first Woman Station Director in history of Radio Pakistan Peshawar which reflects her hard work and dedication to duty,” observed Zia in a press statement.

He expressed the hope that the news standard of Radio Peshawar will improve a lot under the leadership of Iffat Jabbar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022