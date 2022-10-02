AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
World

IAEA says its chief is expected to visit Moscow and Kyiv next week

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2022 01:50am
VIENNA: U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is expected to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv next week on the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, the watchdog said on Saturday.

Ukraine, Russia ‘interested’ in securing nuclear plant: IAEA

"Director General Grossi continues his consultations and other efforts aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible. He is expected to travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

IAEA RUssia Ukraine war Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

