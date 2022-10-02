Atif Dada elected KCA chairman

KARACHI: Muhammad Atif Dada, Humayun Zafar and Rizwan Iqbal Umer were elected unopposed as Chairman, Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) for the year 2022-23 respectively.

Muhammad Atif Dada of M/s Dada Sons (Pvt.) Limited has been engaged in Cotton Business since two decades. He is a prominent and well renowned Exporter of Raw Cotton in Pakistan. He has been elected as Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Association several times. He has also served as Member of the Executive Committee, the KCA.

Humayun Zafar of M/s Omnitrade Enterprises has also been engaged in Cotton Business since a considerable time. He has been elected as Senior Vice-Chairman, the KCA for the year 2013-14, 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Rizwan Iqbal Umer of M/s Khudabux Industries (Pvt) Limited has also been engaged in Cotton Business since a long time. He has been elected as Vice-Chairman, the KCA for the years 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2020-21. He has also served as Member of Executive Committee, the KCA for the year 2015-16.

