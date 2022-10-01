AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 01, 2022
At least 20 killed in Russian shelling of convoy in late Sept, Kyiv says

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2022 05:59pm
KYIV: Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Saturday at least 20 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern “grey zone” between Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Seven vehicles were hit in shelling between occupied Svatove in Luhansk region and Ukrainian-held Kupiansk which Kyiv recaptured in the Kharkiv region last month, the SBU said in a statement.

The SBU published graphic images of destroyed civilian vehicles on a track next to a railway line and what appeared to be the charred remains of people.

Two bodies were seated in the driving seats of their cars; one was holding the steering wheel.

US would know if Russia prepares nuclear strike: experts

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s east accused Kyiv on Thursday of shelling a convoy of refugees being evacuated from the Kharkiv region and killing around 30 civilians, Russian state media reported.

It was not immediately clear if those officials were referring to the same convoy. Reuters could not independently verify the allegations.

