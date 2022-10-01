Another audiotape surfaces: Imran Khan, Umar, Qureshi discussing cypher

ISLAMABAD: Another alleged audio leak clip featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi emerged on Friday, wherein, the PTI chairman can be heard discussing the cypher with his top party leaders.

The audio clip of PTI chairman and his team has surfaced, just days after a sound bite of the former prime minister allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher had come to the fore.

The 1.09-minute long audio emerged on social media and features a conversation supposedly between Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Azam Khan about the cypher-related “foreign conspiracy” to remove the then premier from power.

According to the leaked clip, “Imran Khan is telling Shah Mahmood Qureshi that we three “Imran Khan, Azam Khan and Shah Mahmood” have to hold a meeting tomorrow, along with the foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood.”Imran Khan says, “in the meeting, we will ask him to just sit quietly and write the minutes of the meeting as is. Azam Khan is saying to write the minutes and we will keep the photocopy”.

Azam Khan: “This cypher came on the 7th, 8th or 9th of March?”Another person present in the meeting can be heard saying, “it came on the 8th.”

Imran Khan: “But the meeting took place on the 7th. We do not have to name Americans under any circumstances. So on this issue, please, nobody should name the country. This is very important for all of you. From which country did the letter come? I don’t want to hear it from anyone.”

Audio leaks: Another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran and 'foreign conspiracy' cipher

Asad Umar: “Are you intentionally calling it a letter as this isn’t a letter, it is a transcript of the meeting.”Imran Khan replied, “it is the same thing, whether it’s the meeting transcript or a letter. People won’t understand what a transcript is. You have to say this in your rallies.” On Wednesday, a sound bite of former prime minister Imran Khan allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher had surfaced.

In the audio allegedly featuring Imran Khan, a man could be heard talking about the cypher which the PTI chairman repeatedly has claimed mentions the “threat” to remove his government. Khan allegedly told Azam in the leaked audio, the date of which could not be ascertained that “let’s just play” with the cypher and not mention America’s name.

In response, Azam tells Khan a scheme of how to use the cypher to forward PTI’s political agenda and in that, he also suggests using Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood so the matter can be highlighted at “bureaucratic level”. Last week an audio clip featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also surfaced.

