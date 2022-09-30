AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
TSX rises in volatile trade as torrid September approaches end

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 07:42pm
Canada’s main stock index rose in volatile trading on the last day of a quarter that has been plagued with worries around economic growth and hawkish central bank policy actions.

At 10:06 a.m. ET (14:06 GMT) on Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.29 points, or 0.46%, at 18,526.13.

Beaten-down financials, materials and technology stocks rose between 0.8% and 1.1% to provide the biggest boost to TSX.

The S&P/TSX has fallen for seven of the last nine sessions amid volatility in global currency and debt markets after a bunch of mixed domestic and global economic data, with policymakers doubling down on their aggressive rate-hike stance.

Meanwhile, data from the U.S. showed inflation-adjusted consumer spending edged up 0.1% in August after dipping 0.1% in the prior month.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the U.S. Federal Reserve targets at 2%, also rose 6.2% in August from a year earlier, bolstering the Fed’s aggressive policy stance.

“Sentiment is very pessimistic (out there),” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“As more investors anticipate the recession, we think that now might be the time to ask the question what could go right? It would have to come down to better inflation readings so October can be a month where global equities and the TSX can start to stabilize.”

For the month, the TSX was on pace to fall 4.2%, and headed for its second straight quarterly decline in what will be its longest losing streak since 2018.

The heavyweight energy sector slipped 0.2% tracking a fall in crude prices .

Canadian drug firm Bellus Health climbed 5.4% to the top of TSX after RBC raised its price target on the company’s U.S.-listed shares.

Luxury retailer Canada Goose Holdings fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX.

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and five new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were no new 52-week highs and 39 new lows, with total volume of 43.17 million shares.

