Homebridge partners with Cambridge for first hybrid A Level school

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions, under its A Level school, Homebridge, has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Cambridge International to offer AS and A Levels qualification through the Homebridge online school programme for students.

Homebridge by Beaconhouse is Pakistan’s first hybrid Cambridge International A Level school, offering students an opportunity to study their Cambridge programme with online lectures, teachers and all the facilities required for an uninterrupted learning journey. Through the hybrid model, students have access to Beaconhouse campuses for extracurricular activities, libraries, and labs.

The signing ceremony was held at Cambridge International’s head office, in Cambridge, UK.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nassir Kasuri, Chief Executive Officer, Beaconhouse Group commented on the partnership saying, “As the world goes through a digital transformation, it is an opportune time for both organisations to work together on a hybrid school that will make A Levels accessible to a new group of students, breaking social barriers, as well as the widely prevalent gender gap in education in Pakistan. This collaboration is a source of social mobility in the country and we are confident that it will help open up new avenues and opportunities for the youth.”

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director, International Education, Cambridge International said, “Our relationship with Beaconhouse is close to 50 years old and continues to grow to offer new opportunities to learners. The number of students taking Cambridge qualifications and using our resources in Pakistan is phenomenal, and we greatly value our relationships with schools in Pakistan.”

