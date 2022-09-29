AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton market: spot rate loses more ground

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at RS 21,800 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 308 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton market KCA Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton rate of Phutti

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton market: spot rate loses more ground

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories