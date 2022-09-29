Cotton market: spot rate loses more ground

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at RS 21,800 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,800 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 308 per kg.

