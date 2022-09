Brent oil may retest a support of $85.78 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $85.10.

The current correction may consist of three waves.

So far, only two have completed.

Brent oil may bounce into $85.10-$85.78 range

The wave c is expected to travel to $85.10, or a lower level of $84.68.

Resistance is at $86.87, a break above which may lead to a gain into $87.29-$87.97 range.