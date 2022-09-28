AGL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
AVN 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.56%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
EPCL 56.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.85%)
FCCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
FFL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.01%)
FLYNG 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
GGGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.95%)
GTECH 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.53%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.55%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TPL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.16%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 127.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 22.2 (0.53%)
BR30 15,862 Increased By 55.8 (0.35%)
KSE100 41,755 Increased By 236.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,674 Increased By 112.2 (0.72%)
Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares despite recession jitters

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 10:04am
Australian shares edged higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, as strong commodity prices lifted miners and energy stocks, even as some investors remained on the sidelines about a potential global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2%, as of 0014 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Tuesday. Still, markets globally were weighed down by hawkish comments from the Fed president of St.

Louis and Chicago who made case for the US central bank to have more rate hikes and increase interest rates by another percentage point this year, fuelling worries about global recession.

Australian energy stocks led the gains on the domestic benchmark with a 2.5% jump, as supply curbs in the US Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian lifted oil prices.

Oil and gas major Woodside Energy and Santos advanced 3.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

Australian shares end higher on commodities boost

Miners added 1.5% as iron ore futures rose after top steel producer China resumed ramping up output to cash in on increased construction activity. Sector majors BHP and Rio Tinto advanced 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

The technology sub-index tracked a sharp drop in its Wall Street peers and slipped 0.6%.

Software company Megaport slumped nearly 2% to lead the laggards in the sub-index, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc gained 0.9%.

Gold edged lower with Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, falling 0.6%.

Healthcare stocks slipped 1% to be the top percentage losers.

Telix Pharmaceuticals tumbled up to 14.1%, their sharpest drop since mid-March, after the Australia-based drugmaker withdrew its application to market its prostate cancer imaging product, Illuccix, in Europe.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11251.52 points.

Australian shares

