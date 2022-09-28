AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ETRC for lifting restrictions on solar equipment import

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief of the Energy Training and Research Centre (ETRC) and the renowned solar trainer Eng Faiz Bhutta has warned that a lot of business concerns of the Solar Sector would be closed down if the restrictions on import of solar equipment are not lifted. It was stated by him while addressing the inaugural session of a 60-day free course on Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system held in collaboration with a Chinese Company Longi Solar.

Eng Bhutta said that Pakistan, in the prevailing energy crisis, direly needed to promote the alternate energy generation systems and Solar is on the top of this, which is speedily being adopted by the consumers themselves. But, he lamented that the government’s support to this sector was still missing. Unavailability of a consistent and conducive policy for the Solar Energy had been a big problem for the sector to grow smoothly, he said and informed that under the current policy, government had conditioned the import of solar equipment with prior approval, under which the solar companies have to apply in advance for import of the required equipment and have to wait for a very long time. By the time approval is received, cost of the equipment is increased making the project unviable, he added.

Eng Bhutta further informed that recently the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had waived the tax on import of solar equipment that was also acknowledged by the finance minister but the sector came to know through a notification dated 30th June that only solar panels were exempted from the import duty and the duty on import of invertors was sustained. However, on our appeal the energy ministry has allowed the duty free import of invertors on prior approval and now the State Bank has stopped implementation of this permission, he added. Eng. Bhutta observed that a huge number of business houses dealing in the Solar Sector would be closed depriving thousands of the workers jobs in case a favourable persistent policy is not enforced for the sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ETRC solar equipment import Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system Chinese Company Longi Solar Eng Faiz Bhutta Solar Sector

Comments

1000 characters

ETRC for lifting restrictions on solar equipment import

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories