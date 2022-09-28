AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM, allies lay the groundwork for removal of Punjab chief minister?

Naveed Butt | Ali Hussain Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:38am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its allied parties in Punjab had almost completed the homework required to unseat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi government in Punjab through a no-confidence motion, it was learnt.

The PTI with 178 members in the provincial Assembly, together with 10 members from its major coalition partner, Pervaiz Elahi is leading the 371-member provincial assembly with a total strength of 188 against the required simple majority of 186.

The opposition alliance with a total strength of 179, is short of 7 members to get a simple majority and remove the current chief minister. Currently, PML-N has 166 MPAs, PPP 7, Rah-e-Haq1 and 5 independents are also supporting the opposition alliance.

Sources maintained that the proposal to move a no-confidence motion against the Punjab chief minister was discussed in the recent meetings in London by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

They said that Nawaz was also briefed on the discussions held with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as both are on-board with regard to a possible in-house change in Punjab.

A PML-N source told Business Recorder that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is hedging his bets and has begun lobbying within the Chaudhry household to mend ties with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to be the candidate of the opposition alliance for the office of the chief minister.

The source maintained that the case in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to PML-Q’s intraparty election is also crucial as the ECP has reserved its ruling and in case the Commission declares Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party head, then Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with a group of 10 MPAs would stand disqualified.

The sources further stated that the legal team of the PDM and the allied parties has started deliberations and would soon submit its recommendations to the leadership.

They claimed that some treasury members, both from the PTI and PML-Q, are also in contact with the PML-N to extend their support for a possible no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Talking to Business Recorder, senior PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry said that the PDM and its allied parties have completed its homework for bringing an in-house change in Punjab assembly.

He said that the opposition alliance is waiting for the “right time” to show its cards.

“We have completed our homework and we will act once the leadership gives the go ahead,” he stated, adding that a change in Punjab was necessary for bringing political stability in the country in general and Punjab in particular.

To a question, the PPP leader said that PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and some disgruntled MPAs of PTI would play their role for the success of the no-confidence motion against the incumbent chief minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDM Punjab government PTI PMLN Pervaiz Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

PDM, allies lay the groundwork for removal of Punjab chief minister?

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories