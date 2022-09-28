Attack on SWC worker condemned

KARACHI: Secretary of Shia Wahdat Council (SWC) Pakistan strongly condemned the assassination attempt on SWC worker Malik Muhammad Ejaz and his family in Saddar area.

He said Ejaz was on his way with his family to Imam Bargah Kharadar to participate in gatherings and procession in connection with the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) when the terrorists of a banned organization attacked him and his family.

Earlier, in the month of August, he was also threatened with death, which was reported to the police station in Gizri.

The SWC secretary demanded the government and security agencies to proved protection to Ejaz Malik and his family.

