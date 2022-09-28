Cotton market: Easy trend witnessed amid modest trading activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

200 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mongi Bangla were sold at Rs 21,600 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund and 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 308 per kg.

