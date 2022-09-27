AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alkhidmat sends more relief goods for flood victims

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has sent its 25th consignment of aid as part of its relief operations, to the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan, officials said on Monday.

Dozens of trucks, each carrying supplies not less than eight tons of dry rations, flour, canned food, biscuits, water bottles, tents, blankets, mosquito nets, medicine, clothes, footwear, cooking vessels and other necessities left for the inundated areas.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman personally supervised the dispatch operation and also visited the supplies warehouse where he was briefed about the activities done there, according to Alkhidmat.

He lauded the business community for its contribution to the relief goods to help calamity struck people in south Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Alkhidmat has set up relief camps, tent cities, central kitchens and medical facilities in many affected areas besides making supply of cooked food and drinking water to the flood victims in large quantities, he said.

He said Alkhidmat in collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) is providing health facilities to the flood affectees and PIMA’s male and female doctors are volunteering their services wholeheartedly.

On the occasion, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureshi, Chaudhry Tanveer, Malik Hanif and other senior Alkhidmat officials were also present to see off the relief goods trucks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Alkhidmat Floods in Pakistan Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Alkhidmat sends more relief goods for flood victims

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

PSX digitizes listing process through ‘PRIDE’

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

Read more stories