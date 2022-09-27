Spot rate unchanged amid slow business activity

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

800 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas, 1600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at 23,000 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi, 600 bales of Khan Pur, 400 bales of Bahwalpur, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 21,800 per maund and 400 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. The price of Polyester Fiber increased by Rs 3 per kg and was available at Rs 308 per kg.

