AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.58%)
AVN 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.33%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
EFERT 77.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.75%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
GGL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.13%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.07%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.7%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.02%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.3%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.24%)
TREET 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.68%)
TRG 118.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.98%)
UNITY 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,083 Increased By 43.8 (1.08%)
BR30 15,205 Increased By 220.8 (1.47%)
KSE100 40,887 Increased By 266.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,308 Increased By 94.8 (0.62%)
Sterling crumbles to record low, dollar soars on UK fiscal angst

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 10:01am
TOKYO: Sterling tumbled to a record trough on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government’s economic plan will stretch Britain’s finances to the limit.

The British pound’s searing drop helped the safe-haven US dollar to a new two-decade peak against a basket of major peers. Sterling slumped as much as 4.9% to an all-time nadir of $1.0327, before stabilising around $1.05405, 2.9% below the previous session’s close.

It dropped 3.6% on Friday, when new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled historic tax cuts funded by the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972.

“Sterling is getting absolutely hammered,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. “Investors are searching out a response from the Bank of England.

They’re saying this is not sustainable.“ The euro also touched a fresh 20-year trough to the dollar on simmering recession fears, as the energy crisis extends toward winter amid an escalation in the Ukraine war.

A weekend election in Italy was also set to propel a right-wing alliance to a clear majority in parliament.

The dollar built on its recovery against the yen following the shock of last week’s currency intervention by Japanese authorities, as investors returned their focus to the contrast between a hawkish Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan’s insistence on sticking to massive stimulus.

The dollar index - whose basket includes sterling, the euro and the yen - reached 114.58 for the first time since May 2002 before easing to 113.73, 0.52% higher than the end of last week.

“The poor situation in the UK exacerbates support for the USD, (which) can track higher again this week,” Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a report.

“If a sense of crisis about the world economy were to emerge, the USD could jump significantly.”

Euro, sterling plunge on soft business activity data, UK budget woes

Europe’s shared currency slid as low as $0.9528, and last traded down 0.41% at $0.96545.

The dollar added 0.39% to 143.95 yen, continuing its climb back toward Thursday’s 24-year peak of 145.90.

It tumbled to 140.31 that same day after Japan conducted yen-buying intervention for the first time since 1998.

On Monday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated that authorities stood ready to respond to speculative moves in currency.

Elsewhere, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped to $0.6487, its lowest since May 2020 and was last trading 0.22% weaker at $0.6516.

Fellow commodity currency the Canadian dollar reached a fresh trough at C$1.3625 per greenback, its weakest since July 2020. China’s offshore yuan slid to a new low of 7.1630 per dollar, its weakest since May 2020.

The People’s Bank of China said on Monday it will reinstate foreign exchange risk reserves for some forwards contracts, a move that would make betting against the yuan more expensive in order to slow the pace of recent depreciation.

Bank of England sterling to usd

