Sep 26, 2022
FTO takes record number of suo motu notices against maladministration in 6 months

APP Published 26 Sep, 2022 07:17am
ISLAMABAD: For the first time in history, Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah took a record number of 75 suo motu notices in the first half of current year to facilitate the tax payers exclusively on top priority.

This was stated by honorary Coordinator to FTO Meher Kashif Younis while addressing the awareness session with business community.

He said during the period under review,a total of 3,000 complaints were lodged across the country against maladministration, excessive or exaggerated tax and other injustice by the tax functionaries,of which 2,650 were addressed promptly by a team of dedicated advisors within stipulated period.

He said another feather in the cap of FTO is that period of disposal of complaints has now been reduced from 60 days to only 40 days which he added will expedite the process of grievances to the logical end.

He said on FTO intervention, Customs collected a revenue of Rs 5 billion by auctioning confiscated vehicles and goods.

Similarly FBR paid refunds of Rs 8 billion to bonafide tax payers besides several other landmark decisions that benefited the private sector.

Meher Kashif further explained that FTO in addition to existing network,has set up 5 more new full fledged regional offices for the facilitation of tax payers without loss of time.

He said FTO is advocate of taxpayers and business community must take benefits of free of cost services.

He said FTO categorical observed that injustices and lapses on the will never be tolerated at any cost and on the other hand FTO also viewed that lawfully admissible taxes must also be paid timely to run the affairs of the state.

He said any aggrieved tax payer can contact nearest regional offices either by person or in writing through ordinary post or email or WhatsApp or telephone and in case of emergency submit application to him to help addressing their grievances. All relevant information available at FTO website.

