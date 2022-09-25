AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed a tab from the new income tax return form for Tax Year 2022 under the IRIS, denying the taxpayers to adjust their tax liabilities against past years refunds.

The issue forced the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office to conduct an own motion investigation against the FBR that why the tab has been removed from the return through the IRIS system.

The FTO is surprised that how the FBR can remove such a key provision from the IRIS system denying this facility to the taxpayers. The tab has been removed from the new income tax return form for the Tax Year 2022, resulting in rejection of past adjustment claims of the taxpayers.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the issue, the FTO has taken suo motu of the issue that the FBR system is rejecting claims of refund applications of previous tax years under the new income tax return form.

Now, no taxpayer can adjust his tax liability for the year against refunds for the previous year based on deemed assessment orders, the FTO said.

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Instead of complying with the tax law provisions, the tax department kept on sleeping over the refund application of taxpayer for more than prescribed period of 60 days.

The taxpayer on the other hand, after having failed to get his refunds issued, resorted to claiming of its adjustment in his return in subsequent years for which a separate tab was provided in return of income through IRIS. This tab has now been removed in income tax return for tax year 2022 in IRIS. Thus, all the actions of disposal of refund application of previous years, determination of refund and adjustment of the same against taxpayer’s admitted liability in terms of provisions of 170(3) and (4) of the Ordinance are pending with the department and whereas, the department is asking the taxpayer to produce the evidence for the same.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR taxpayers FTO tax year 2022 tax liabilities Income Tax Return Forms Adjustment of tax refunds IRIS system

Comments

1000 characters

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Dar to return on Monday

PTI stages protest

Centre requests Sindh govt to review wheat MSP

SBP cautions masses against calls, messages from unknown numbers

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles— denies issuance of any SRO

AJK people react strongly to Indian FM’s speech at UNGA

Read more stories