Director of Islamabad Safe City project ‘commits suicide’

ISLAMABAD: A grade-19 officer who was serving on deputation in Islamabad Police as director of Islamabad Safe City allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan in his residence at Margalla Town in the limits of Khanna police station on Saturday.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, a grade-19 officer of Islamabad police, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf (dupatta) when the police arrived at the deceased’s house.

The deceased was an employee of National Technology Council (NTC) and was serving in Islamabad Police on deputation. The police said that the incident “seemed to be a suicide” but investigations are underway to find any foul play.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) took notice of the incident and directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations to investigate the death from all angles. Police shifted the dead body to the hospital for autopsy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022