Daughter-in-law’s murder: Court issues arrest warrant for Ayaz Amir, wife

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for senior journalist Ayaz Amir and his wife, in his daughter-in-law’s murder case, who was allegedly murdered by his son on Friday.

The city police produced Amir’s son Shah Nawaz Amir before the judicial magistrate Mubashir Hussain Chishti for obtaining his physical remand. At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired who is Shah Nawaz. Nawaz had killed his wife Sara Inam after calling her from abroad, the investigation officer (IO) told the judge.

The prosecution requested the court to grant 10 days of physical remand of the accused to conduct an investigation.

The judge asked the accused when were you arrested. He was arrested by police on Friday morning, Nawaz told the court.

Would you like to say something, the judge asked the defence counsel. The defence counsel replied that it was a blind murder and he has no objection to the first remand. This murder is limited only to an allegation, he said.

The judge told the accused do you know that you have been charged with Section 302. The court after hearing arguments reserved its judgement for some time.

Police also filed an application before the court seeking arrest warrants for Ayaz Amir, his wife, his brother, and the accused’s aunt. Why do you need arrest warrants for the accused father, mother, uncle and aunt, the judge asked the police.

The court issued arrest warrants for Ayaz Amir and his wife and granted two days of physical remand of the accused into police custody.

Earlier, police registered a first information report (FIR) at the Shehzad Town police station in the murder case of Amir’s daughter-in-law. The city police arrested Amir’s son on Friday, identified as Shahnawaz, for allegedly killing his wife Sara Inam, 37, a day after she arrived from Dubai — where she had been working.

According to the FIR registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan.

The complaint stated that on September 23, the suspect’s mother, Samina Shah called the police and informed them that his son Shah Nawaz had brawled with his wife and murdered her after hitting her with a dumbbell. “My son is present in the house and has hidden the body,” the FIR further says. It says police following getting information raided the house.

“Nawaz had locked himself up in his room. When they broke inside, there were stains of blood on the accused’s hands and clothes,” it says. The accused told police that during a brawl he killed his wife after hitting her with a dumbbell, the FIR says. The accused hide the dead body in a bathtub, the FIR says.

It said that the accused also said he had “hidden” the murder weapon under his bed. Upon examining the dumbbell, the police found blood and hair on it. “Police sent the dumbbell for forensics,” the FIR says, adding that the victim’s body had been sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for a postmortem.

