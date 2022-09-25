AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
‘Registered dealers to be given preference in Ravi city projects’

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin has said that registered RUDA land dealers will be given preference in any projects to be established in Ravi city.

“Their partnership will be taken forward in every development that will take place in the future,” he said while addressing land dealers during an event organised by RUDA held here on Saturday.

Senior RUDA officials, including Kashif Qureshi, Ahmed Salman and Fardan Khalid, and land dealers Asad Ansari, Qaiser Bhatti, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Sheikh Salman and others were also present.

He further said that everyone had faced difficulties in the significant projects that were started in Pakistan. “Lahore is growing without any planning, which might be quite harmful,” he added.

Amin also said that they have sold the plots in the first phase of Chahar Bagh, an initiative of RUDA, and now the apartments will be sold, giving land dealers greater opportunity to grow their business. “Investors will find the project’s 40 percent green cover particularly compelling. The American real estate firm Remix’s registration here will boost the land business, and the land dealer will significantly profit from their business partnership,” he added.

“No project of RUDA would involve loans; rather, we would encourage investment in the projects of Ravi City, which would be profitable to both domestic and foreign investors whereas initiatives financed through loans would fail due to currency depreciation.

