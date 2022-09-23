PTCL Group, PRCS team up to provide drinking water to flood-hit families

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone have joined hands with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to provide safe and clean drinking water to thousands of people including children and elderly in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Through this initiative, the locals will stay protected from a range of waterborne diseases caused by floods that have contaminated the wells and underground reservoirs. In order to prevent serious health hazards PTCL and PRCS will provide 72,000 liters of safe drinking water per day to families in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jaffarabad districts of Sindh and Balochistan respectively. The provisions will cater the drinking water needs of the flood-affected communities each day.

Commenting on the support, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, said: “The flood-affected communities of Sindh & Balochistan are hard pressed for clean drinking water after stagnant flood water has contaminated their water resources. Water is the most basic need of any human to survive, and we aim to provide this necessity to hundreds of thousands of people through Pakistan Red Crescent Society. Being a Pakistani company, we are standing with our brethren during their hour of need.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Chairperson, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, said: “We are glad to join hands with PTCL Group to bring safe and clean drinking water to the flood-affected people of Sindh and Balochistan. According to the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, safe and clean drinking water and sanitation is a fundamental human right. Unfortunately, the recent floods have taken away that basic right from so many people. However, during these difficult times, we shall continue to support the communities devastated by floods.”

