AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on Russian supply concerns

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Oil rose on Thursday in volatile trading focused on Russian oil supply concerns and as the Bank of England hiked interest rates less than some had expected.

Brent crude futures were up 75 cents, or 0.8%, at$90.58 per barrel by 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT), after rising by more than $2 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 75 cents, or 0.8%, at $83.69, after rising by more than $3 earlier in the session.

Russia pushed ahead with its biggest conscription since World War Two, raising concerns an escalation of the war in Ukraine could further hurt supply.

“Putin’s bellicose rhetoric is what’s propping up this market,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Supply constraints from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) added further support, analysts said.

“OPEC crude exports have leveled off from a strong increase at the start of this month,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

The European Union is considering an oil price cap, tighter curbs on high-tech exports to Russia and more sanctions against individuals, diplomats said, responding to what the West condemned as an escalation in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Crude oil demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, is rebounding, having been dampened by strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% and said it would continue to “respond forcefully, as necessary” to inflation.

The rate hike was “less than markets had been pricing and defying some expectations that UK policymakers might be forced into a larger move,” ING bank said.

Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 12%, when most central banks around the world are moving in the opposite direction.

Following the Federal Reserve’s hefty 75 bps rise on Wednesday, rate increases also came thick and fast from the Swiss National Bank, Norges bank and Indonesia’s central bank, with a further hike expected from the South African Reserve bank later in the day.

“This just shows how synchronized this current tightening cycle is,” Deutsche Bank said.

Brent crude oil price WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on Russian supply concerns

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

PTI’s planned protest: Additional police force summoned: Rana

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Cash-strapped PSO’s receivables hit Rs583.2bn mark

Read more stories