AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
ANL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
AVN 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.86%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.44%)
EFERT 76.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.96%)
EPCL 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.78%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.82%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.96%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.66%)
TPL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.58%)
TRG 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.22%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -56.8 (-1.39%)
BR30 14,810 Decreased By -187.4 (-1.25%)
KSE100 40,432 Decreased By -533.5 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,140 Decreased By -196.4 (-1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,897 ringgit

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:50am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,897 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,960-4,018 ringgit. An upward wave c from 3,631 ringgit looks incomplete.

It consists of five smaller waves. So far, only four have unfolded.

The wave v is expected to push the price towards 3,897-3,960 ringgit range.

A break below 3,796 ringgit could prove the wave count incorrect.

A bearish target zone of 3,694-3,733 ringgit will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, the contract is about to escape from a neutral range of 3,647-3,891 ringgit.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,796 ringgit

The strong surge on Wednesday indicates a rise above this range.

However, a single white candle could be sometimes deceiving. Until the contract stands firm above 3,891 ringgit, a bullish target of zone of 4,070-4,331 ringgit won’t be confirmed.

A break below 3,647 ringgit will signal the continuation of the downtrend towards 3,224-3,386 ringgit range.

Palm Oil india palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,897 ringgit

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories