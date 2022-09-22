Mazari takes a diq at Shehbaz, Asif over Donald Lu picture

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for being “all grins” during a meeting with John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate, where Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs was also present.

The photograph that went viral on social media shows the prime minister and the defence minister smiling while looking towards Donald Lu, whom the PTI accuses of hatching a conspiracy to oust former prime minister Imran Khan.

Mazari known for her hard-hitting tweets, took to the social media platform to vent her anger at the prime minister and his defence minister, saying “all grins from “Crime Minister& his band of crooks espdef min Iqama Asif as they meet Kerry US special rep on Climate Change & the man who set US regime change conspiracy in final motion thru diktat to Pak envoy - Donald Lu”.

In the same breath, Mazari shot yet another tweet and said: “The grins say everything including thank you to Donald Lu! Shameless.”

