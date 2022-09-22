KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
EFG Hermes Adamjee Insurance 50,000 29.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 29.20
M. M. M. A. Khanani Cnergyico PK Ltd. 277,788 4.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 277,788 4.92
EFG Hermes Fauji Cement 163,000 14.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 163,000 14.91
M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 8,500 16.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 16.30
Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 280 502.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 280 502.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 401 97.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 401 97.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani Nishat Chunian Power 25,000 13.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 13.47
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pakistan Reinsurance 79,500 7.53
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 79,500 7.53
EFG Hermes Power Cement Limited 120,000 4.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 4.90
EFG Hermes Sui Southern Gas 150,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 10.00
EFG Hermes Tariq Glass 82,000 114.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,000 114.92
B&B Sec. Waves Corporation 6,000 11.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 11.30
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 962,469
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments