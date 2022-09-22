KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== EFG Hermes Adamjee Insurance 50,000 29.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 29.20 M. M. M. A. Khanani Cnergyico PK Ltd. 277,788 4.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 277,788 4.92 EFG Hermes Fauji Cement 163,000 14.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 163,000 14.91 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 8,500 16.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 16.30 Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 280 502.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 280 502.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 401 97.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 401 97.80 M. M. M. A. Khanani Nishat Chunian Power 25,000 13.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 13.47 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pakistan Reinsurance 79,500 7.53 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 79,500 7.53 EFG Hermes Power Cement Limited 120,000 4.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 4.90 EFG Hermes Sui Southern Gas 150,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 10.00 EFG Hermes Tariq Glass 82,000 114.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,000 114.92 B&B Sec. Waves Corporation 6,000 11.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 11.30 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 962,469 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022