AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
TSX rises as energy stocks jump on Russia jitters; Fed in focus

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 07:22pm
Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy shares climbed on firm crude oil prices after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, while investors braced for another aggressive U.S. rate hike.

At 9:57 a.m. ET, the resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.87 points, or 0.27%, at 19,420.56. The energy sector rose 0.9% as crude oil prices jumped more than 2% after Putin’s announcement raised concerns of tighter oil and gas supply.

“The situation in Europe is not going to go away anytime soon, which means there will be further tightening of global supply and commodities, so that should be positive for energy and natural gas and other materials that Canada exports but its not good news from an economy point of view,” said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

However, investors remained nervous ahead of an expected rate hike by the Fed at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), which will be followed by a news conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks gained 0.7%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended nearly 1% lower on Tuesday as the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed added to worries about the global economic outlook, even as data showed Canadian inflation eased again in August.

Inflation in Canada remains “too high” but is headed in the right direction, a Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, adding the central bank will do whatever is needed to bring price increases back to target.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 4.8% on reporting plant outage at its Elkview steelmaking coal operation and saying initial estimates are that production will be interrupted for 1-2 months as repairs are implemented.

