AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden announces $2.9bn to fight global food insecurity

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2022 07:17pm
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday another $2.9 billion for a fund aimed at helping to resolve global food insecurity caused in part by Russia’s invasion of grain-producing Ukraine.

Biden will make the announcement in his speech to the UN General Assembly, the White House said. The money “builds on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year,” a statement said.

The White House said food supplies are being dangerously disrupted by “the compounding impacts of the pandemic, the deepening climate crisis, rising energy and fertilizer costs, and protracted conflicts – including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Putin’s military call up sparks rush to buy flights out

The turmoil has “disrupted global supply chains and dramatically increased global food prices.”

In particular, long-term drought has left parts of Somalia at risk of famine, the White House said.

“This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium to long term food security assistance in order to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis.”

Joe Biden Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine and Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Biden announces $2.9bn to fight global food insecurity

ADB forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth to slow down to 3.5% in FY23

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Movement against incumbent govt to begin this week, announces Imran

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

Most Gulf bourses retreat as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

Zelensky says does not believe Putin will use nuclear arms

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Read more stories