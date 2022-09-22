Sotheby's Dubai set to exhibit $45mn of art, jewellery and watches

In a first for the region, Sotheby’s Dubai is all set to showcase $45 million worth of contemporary art, jewellery and watches, cementing itself as a major global art destination.

The exhibition, slated to be held from September 26-29 at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is also home to high-end restaurants such as Cipriani and La Petite Maison.

The pieces will later travel to New York and Geneva to be auctioned.

Among the pieces to be auctioned include coveted prints by legendary contemporary artist Andy Warhol, Italian artist Alighiero Boetti as well as a selectoin of Sotheby’s watches and Egyptian-themed jewellery by Tiffany & Co, reported The National.

Among the works on display is one that was crafted in the subcontinent and considered an important one in a series that spanned two decades.

Boetti’s work, titled ‘Mappa’ (Maps), was crafted in Kabul, Afghanistan, and then in Peshawar, Pakistan, by Afghan embroiderers. The work features along its upper and lower borders, in Italian and English, woven text, which reads: 'Made in Peshawar Pakistan by Afghan people in 1989 and 90 and 91,' according to Arab News.

Photo: Sotheby's

This particular work was inspired from Boetti’s visits to Africa, South America, East and Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, reported The National.

As for Warhol’s works, Sotheby’s will be showcasing 28 complete sets of prints, showing his prolific and diverse range of work. Forming part of his series titled ‘Reigning Queens’, a series of renowned coloured portraits of Queen Elizabeth II will be on display, most likely very popular at the moment, following the Queen’s demise.

They will also feature works from his series titled ‘Ads’, which feature vintage advertising campaign images through the years. Warhol takes these symbols of consumerism to comment on the power of advertising while also elevating them to the status of high art, stated The National.

Photo: Sotheby's

The exhibit will also feature Egyptian-themed Italian jewellery by Castellani and Tiffany & Co as well as Van Cleef and Arpels. These pieces will be unveiled in Dubai for the first time ahead of the sale.

Selected timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Vacheron Constantin and Breguet will also be on display.