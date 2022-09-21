AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play till Euro 2024

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2022 03:12pm
Follow us

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on reaching Euro 2024 and the Portugal and Manchester United forward says he has no plans to retire any time soon.

“My journey is not over yet, you’re going to have to put up with ‘Cris’ for a while longer,” said Ronaldo on Tuesday, after receiving a trophy at the Portuguese football federation’s (FPF) Quinas de Ouro awards in Lisbon for being the top national team goalscorer of all time.

“I want to be part of the World Cup and the Euros … I feel very motivated. My ambition is great,” the 37-year-old said.

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 189 Portugal appearances and is expecting to play in his 10th major international tournament for his country at Qatar 2022.

Ronaldo has Man Utd future despite Liverpool axe: Ten Hag

The forward’s brace against the Republic of Ireland in September 2021 allowed him to overtake Iranian great Ali Daei’s haul of 109 goals as the record international scorer.

Ronaldo eventually stayed at Manchester United this summer despite speculation he would switch clubs, and despite being benched for Premier League matches he scored in the team’s last outing at Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

1000 characters

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play till Euro 2024

Rupee approaches all-time low again, closes at 239.65 against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Shaukat Tarin fails to appear before FIA, agency summons him again

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Read more stories