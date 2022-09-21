AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
ANL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
EFERT 79.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.15%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
PAEL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.76%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,348 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,286 Increased By 65.5 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 24.7 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GM backs setting tough US emissions targets for 2030

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:03am
Follow us

NEW YORK: General Motors Co said on Tuesday it backed establishing tougher federal emissions standards to help ensure at least 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emission.

The largest US automaker and the Environmental Defence Fund (EDF) released a series of joint recommendations to boost electric vehicles as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) develops proposed requirements from the 2027 model year through at least 2030.

GM and the EDF said the new EPA standards “should help to ensure at least 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emissions vehicles and consistent with eliminating tailpipe pollution from new passenger vehicles by 2035.”

Some other environmental groups have raised concerns that the California Air Resource Board (CARB) could ease some emissions requirements for GM and other automakers that did not join a voluntary California emissions deal in 2019.

General Motors targets China’s urban rich with luxury imports

Asked Tuesday how automakers should comply with near-term requirements, CARB Chair Liane Randolph said it was for companies to determine “the most appropriate strategy to figure out how to take as much early action as possible.”

CARB’s new executive officer, Steve Cliff, said last week that he met with GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in Detroit.

In December, the EPA finalized new light-duty tailpipe emissions requirements through the 2026 model year that reversed former President Donald Trump’s rollback of car pollution cuts.

“General Motors has the ultimate goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035,” Barra said.

President Joe Biden wants 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be EV or plug-in hybrid models, but has not endorsed California’s regulation adopted last month to phase out new gas-only-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035.

In March 2020, Trump’s Republican administration rolled back standards set by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, to require only 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026.

The Obama rule required 5% annual increases.

General Motors Co Environmental Protection Agency Environmental Defence Fund

Comments

1000 characters

GM backs setting tough US emissions targets for 2030

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

Read more stories