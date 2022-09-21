AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

INP Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly being held in the general assembly hall.

The prime minister will also spend a busy day in New York.

PM attends opening of UNGA high level general debate.

Earlier, the prime minister reached UN Headquarters to attend a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the Heads of States/Governments participating in the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77).

During the reception, the prime minister interacted with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jecinda Ardern.

PM attends opening of UNGA high level general debate

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jecinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA. Newyork 20th September, 2022.

Besides this, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit ‘The Times Centre’ for an interview with the New York Time’s editorial board.

In the evening, the prime minister will be called on by John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate Change.

