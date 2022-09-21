Imran Khan accused of blackmailing govt, institutions

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday lamented former prime minister Imran Khan for “blackmailing” the government and the institutions to get back in power.

In a news statement, she said nobody can get power back through blackmailing. Those, who were advising to keep a balance in the civil-military relationship, should better think about Imran’s “mental health”, she said, while referring to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s statement.

It is evident that Khan is “not mentally stable” as he first hurled allegations and then resorted to giving clarifications, she said. She said that Khan was afraid of telling the name. “He is a coward, otherwise, he should name the persons who are threatening him and his party leaders”, she added.

She said Imran should be put under medical observation as Shehbaz’s successful foreign visits might have an adverse impact on his health.

As regards Imran Khan’s plan for another march towards Islamabad, she said, he had abandoned his workers in the midway after giving a call for a long march on May 25.

“He is begging for support, while his spokespersons are giving clarifications,” she added.

