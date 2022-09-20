AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
EPCL 57.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.98%)
FCCL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.13%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1%)
OGDC 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.32%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.04%)
TREET 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 115.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.29%)
UNITY 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 15,330 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.8%)
KSE100 41,184 Decreased By -336.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,446 Decreased By -156.8 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks advance at open

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2022 01:48pm
Follow us

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened higher Tuesday after earlier Asian gains, but looming interest rate hikes remain in focus.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.8 percent to 7,295.40 points after a holiday closure on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index added 0.5 percent to 12,869.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.6 percent to 6,096.06.

Global central banks are lifting interest rates in an attempt to cool red-hot inflation, but this also weighs on economic activity.

Markets struggle ahead of another Fed rate hike

The US Federal Reserve is forecast Wednesday to hike its key interest rate by another 0.75 percentage points.

One day later, the Bank of England is predicted to deliver another sizeable increase in British borrowing costs.

FTSE 100 index Europe stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks advance at open

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Government launches ‘Adopt A District’ programme for flood-affected regions

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Apple to raise App Store prices in several countries including Pakistan from October

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Read more stories