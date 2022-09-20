European stocks advance at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened higher Tuesday after earlier Asian gains, but looming interest rate hikes remain in focus.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.8 percent to 7,295.40 points after a holiday closure on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index added 0.5 percent to 12,869.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.6 percent to 6,096.06.

Global central banks are lifting interest rates in an attempt to cool red-hot inflation, but this also weighs on economic activity.

Markets struggle ahead of another Fed rate hike

The US Federal Reserve is forecast Wednesday to hike its key interest rate by another 0.75 percentage points.

One day later, the Bank of England is predicted to deliver another sizeable increase in British borrowing costs.