PARIS: European stock markets opened lower on Monday ahead of a US Federal Reserve decision on interest rates later this week, with investors fearing another big hike that could spark recession.

The Frankfurt DAX was 0.6 percent lower at 12,671.70 points in morning trades while the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.2 percent at 6,007.58.

Europe stocks waver after inflation-driven rout

London’s FTSE 100 was closed for a holiday for the funeral of queen Elizabeth II.