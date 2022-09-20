Unauthorised absence for over 7 years: FBR sacks deputy commissioner of Karachi LTU

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed from services Deputy Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi, who is staying in Australia for over seven years to complete his PhD degree and unauthorizedly absent from duty since 2020.

According to an order issued by the FBR here on Monday, the disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Nadeem Ahmad Tahir (IRS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi on account of unauthorised absence from duty, wef, August 3, 2020, constituting the charge of “Misconduct” in terms of Rule 3(b) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The Commissioner Corporate Tax Office, Karachi was appointed as Inquiry Officer who submitted inquiry report establishing the charge of unauthorized absence levelled against the accused officer and recommended imposition of major penalty of removal from service under rule 4(3)(d) of Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The officer requested that inquiry/showcause notice be held in abeyance till the completion of his scholarship/PhD programme.

He also requested for grant of personal hearing. In order to meet the ends of justice, the Authority granted an opportunity of personal hearing to the accused on September 5, 2022 through video link conference, since the officer was residing in Australia.

During the course of personal hearing, the officer was inquired about the status of completion of his PhD degree even after almost seven years stay at Australia to which he replied in negation and informed that approximately one more year is still required to complete the same.

After having gone through the relevant record including report of the inquiry officer, reply to show cause notice and verbal explanation of the accused officer during the course of personal hearing, Secretary Revenue Division/Chairman FBR being Authority in this case, was of the considered opinion that the charge of unauthorised absence, wef, 03.08.2020 leveled against the accused officer stood established.

