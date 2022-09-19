OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gas reserves have been discovered in Tolanj West-02, a development well in Tal block located in Kohat Plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The Tal joint venture comprising MOL Pakistan (operator), OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) discovered gas condensate from Lockhart formation in Tolanj West-2.

“The well was spudded in on April 10, 2022, to produce hydrocarbon from the already discovered horizon of Tolanj West D&PL i.e. Lumshiwal Formation and to test hydrocarbon potential of Lockhart & Shinawari & Samanasuk Formations (as exploratory targets),” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that the well has been successfully drilled down to a depth of 4119.34 metres.

Meanwhile, based on interpretation results of wireline logs data, “the Lockhart Formation (exploratory target) was tested successfully at rate of around 8.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 34 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate at choke size 32/64" at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1285 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).”

OGDCL said that the new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in Tal block, leading to new upside opportunities.

The said development, which comes after a similar discovery of hydrocarbons was made in Tal block in August, “will also help contribute towards improving the energy security of the country from indigenous resources and add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the company, its joint venture partners and the country,” read the notice.

Back in June, OGDCL announced discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, announced the company then.