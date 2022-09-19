AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
ANL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 77.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
EFERT 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.56%)
EPCL 55.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-6.36%)
FCCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
GGGL 10.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.14%)
OGDC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.21%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
TRG 119.91 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.66%)
UNITY 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 15,524 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,589 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,649 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08% POL (Pakistan Oilfields Limited) 367.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69% PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 65.00 No Change ▼ 0%

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 12:36pm
Follow us

Gas reserves have been discovered in Tolanj West-02, a development well in Tal block located in Kohat Plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The Tal joint venture comprising MOL Pakistan (operator), OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) discovered gas condensate from Lockhart formation in Tolanj West-2.

“The well was spudded in on April 10, 2022, to produce hydrocarbon from the already discovered horizon of Tolanj West D&PL i.e. Lumshiwal Formation and to test hydrocarbon potential of Lockhart & Shinawari & Samanasuk Formations (as exploratory targets),” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that the well has been successfully drilled down to a depth of 4119.34 metres.

Meanwhile, based on interpretation results of wireline logs data, “the Lockhart Formation (exploratory target) was tested successfully at rate of around 8.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 34 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate at choke size 32/64" at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1285 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).”

OGDCL said that the new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in Tal block, leading to new upside opportunities.

The said development, which comes after a similar discovery of hydrocarbons was made in Tal block in August, “will also help contribute towards improving the energy security of the country from indigenous resources and add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the company, its joint venture partners and the country,” read the notice.

Back in June, OGDCL announced discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, announced the company then.

gas reserves OGDCL PPL pakistan hydrocarbon reserves oil and gas reserves condensate Tal block

Comments

1000 characters

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar

PM expresses sympathy for devasation caused by Hurricane Nanmodal in Japan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

Fire engulfs candle factory in Karachi

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Bitcoin falls below $19,000 as cryptos creak under rate hike risk

Read more stories